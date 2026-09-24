Nene Royal Reacts to ‘AGT’ Season 21 Win: ‘Really Proud of Myself’ (Exclusive)

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“Extra” was with Nene Royal right after her “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 win!

She was feeling “happy and amazing” after being crowned the season champ.

The 16-year-old rocker from Phuket, Thailand was up against magician Geno Ploeger for the $1 million prize.

Nene described the surreal moment she realized she won as everyone was shouting her name. She remembered thinking, “Am I going to be top two?” and "Am I the winner?” before realizing she did win.

She said of her journey, "I'm very proud of myself like actually because I do really, really hard work and I just want to make my dreams come true to become a rock star.”

As for the future, Nene said, "My plan was like making some songs… and do some fun tours.”

Trae Patton/NBC

For now, she said, “After I win, we have a plan to celebrate, you know, with my band, with my family.”