Television September 24, 2026
Nene Royal Reacts to ‘AGT’ Season 21 Win: ‘Really Proud of Myself’ (Exclusive)
“Extra” was with Nene Royal right after her “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 win!
She was feeling “happy and amazing” after being crowned the season champ.
The 16-year-old rocker from Phuket, Thailand was up against magician Geno Ploeger for the $1 million prize.
Nene described the surreal moment she realized she won as everyone was shouting her name. She remembered thinking, “Am I going to be top two?” and "Am I the winner?” before realizing she did win.
She said of her journey, "I'm very proud of myself like actually because I do really, really hard work and I just want to make my dreams come true to become a rock star.”
As for the future, Nene said, "My plan was like making some songs… and do some fun tours.”
For now, she said, “After I win, we have a plan to celebrate, you know, with my band, with my family.”
In the days to come, Nene added, "We might go to some theme park."