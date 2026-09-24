Melissa McCarthy on Playing JonBenét Ramsey’s Mother & Hopes to ‘Give Humanity Back’ to Family (Exclusive)

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Melissa McCarthy chatted with “Extra” on a special night as she was honored for her work with Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation at Variety’s 2026 Power of Women: Los Angeles.

McCarthy praised Mariska for “advocating for women and for abuse victims and their families,” saying, “It’s really incredible what she’s doing and her foundation’s doing.”

She added, “She reminds me to try to be better and not just write a check… but get your hands dirty and actually do something.”

Melissa also opened up about the new Netflix limited series “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” and playing the late 6-year-old pageant queen’s mother Patsy Ramsey.

She said of the project, “I’m sure the question is: Why retell that story? That was my first comment because at first I said, ‘I don't care to bring that up again.’”

McCarthy went on, “And then, the more I learned about them and really delved into it, I think realizing that… I think we were all a part of it. I know I was.”

Seeming to reference JonBenét’s pageantry, Melissa said, “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, how could you do that?’ Until I had kids and I thought, ‘Well, my kid is in a tutu and cowboy boots and lipstick and we’re in Trader Joe’s.’ And there’s nothing wrong.”

McCarthy said, “My real hope is to maybe just give a little bit of humanity back to that family and to really look at it that so many things went wrong. Not maliciously. I mean, the crime, yes, but to just not take everything at face value... you have to be like, ‘Does this make sense?’”

Patsy died in 2006 following a battle with cancer. Melissa shared, “Patsy has a very special place in my heart and I hope I give her a little bit of… peace.”

McCarthy also talked about her “Gilmore Girls” co-star Lauren Graham, who was there to present Melissa with her Power of Women honor.

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Melissa recalled how Lauren and showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino were “the two biggies on set.”

“I was incredibly green,” McCarthy recalled of being cast on the show. “It was my first regular job. It was the first time I thought I could actually introduce myself as an actor.”

Melissa continued, “I didn't know what I was doing… There’s a lot of ways that it could have gone. And [Lauren] was never irritated. She never was like, ‘You don't know what you're doing.’ Instead, she just helped me, and she helped me learn the ropes without ever really talking about it. I feel lucky that I got to watch someone that was in a position of power be really kind and really funny and to do the right thing. And it’s like, that to me was like, ‘Oh that's what I want to emulate if I ever get that chance.’”

“Extra” also spoke with Lauren, who recalled the first time she went to see her co-star Melissa at The Groundlings Theatre in L.A., which is known for improv and sketch comedy.

“I worked with her on [‘Gilmore Girls’] and then I went to see her in Groundlings and I was so moved by the incredibly inventive original characters she created and I thought, ‘I don't know how anybody’s going to know she can do this’… and I worried that show business would not figure it out — and show business did!”

Graham also talked about working on a “Gilmore Girls” documentary and having “conversations I’ve never had” with Sherman-Palladino.