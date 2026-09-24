Jennifer Hudson Teases That She’s Been in the Studio ‘Quite a Bit’ (Exclusive)

Lifetime

“Extra” caught up with Jennifer Hudson as she and her talk show team were honored at Variety’s 2026 Power of Women: Los Angeles event.

Jennifer said of her show being honored, “It means everything because the staff and the crew, they are so amazing. They inspire me each and every day. They work so hard and it’s even more special to have a huge representation of them here tonight where we can all celebrate together. Nothing makes me more happier. And then they look so good. I really want to spirit tunnel them.”

The show earned five 2026 Daytime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. What would it mean if they won?

Jennifer said, “Oh, my goodness. It would just be such an inspiration, you know, to know that we’re seen and having an impact, but to be back for Season 5 alone is more than enough. We’re just grateful to do what we love to do and just to bring people together in positivity on one accord, celebrate them, love on them, and have a safe place for everybody to be able to come to, which we call ‘the happy place.’”

Jennifer also teased that she’s been making new music!