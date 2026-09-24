Giveaways September 24, 2026
Giveaway! A Variety Power of Women Gift Bag
Some of the most powerful women in entertainment — including Jennifer Hudson, Melissa McCartney, Pearlena Igbokwe and Sharon Stone — were honored Wednesday at Variety’s Power of Women Los Angeles event presented by Lifetime.
Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the gift bag goodies given to celebs from companies like BÉIS, YISE Beauty, Goop, Voluspa, Milk Makeup, OSEA, Tarte Cosmetics, ILIA, and more.
“Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!
The gift bag includes items from the following brands:
- agnès b.
- Béis
- Bombas
- by/rosie jane
- Calm
- Clarins
- CLEAN RESERVE
- Davids Health Sciences, Inc.
- Dr. Bronner’s
- Dr. Devgan
- Finnsul
- Fly by Jing
- Goop
- HYDRINITY
- KAYALI
- Kristin Ess Hair
- Laura Geller Beauty
- LISTERINE®
- Mad Hippie
- Madewell
- MASA Chips
- Megababe
- Milk Makeup
- Oars + Alps
- Onflair
- Osea
- PopSockets
- PRMR
- Purely Elizabeth
- Purina
- RUNWAY
- SkinnyDipped
- Sky Organics
- Stellar Snacks
- Tarte
- Teleties
- Very Very Tea
- Voluspa
- WEN by Chaz Dean
- Winky Lux
- YISE Beauty
- ZOYA
Form expires on October 08, 2026.