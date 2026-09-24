Dove Cameron & Damiano David Tie the Knot in Italy

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Singer and actress Dove Cameron and Måneskin frontman Damiano David are married!

The couple tied the knot at Montalcino town hall in Tuscany, Italy.

For the big day, Cameron opted for a nontraditional bridal suit look, while Damiano wore an off-white suit with an olive-green scarf.

At one point, the couple was seen kissing for the cameras as they made their way to an off-white car.

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The wedding comes almost 10 months after she confirmed their engagement.

In January, she wrote on Instagram, “My favourite part of being alive 💍 happy new year.”