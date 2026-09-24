Dolly Parton’s Family War After Nephew Fired from Estate: Inside the Explosive Lawsuit

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There’s bad blood between Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver, who announced her death, and her manager Danny Nozell, who is overseeing her estate.

Earlier this week, news broke that Nozell fired Seaver and his companies, who were part of Dolly’s security team.

Nozell requested a restraining order against Seaver in a 15-page lawsuit obtained by “Extra.”

The court docs included alleged texts from Seaver. In one, Seaver allegedly wrote, “I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It’s going to be great. Or f---ing pay me.”

In the complaint, Nozell claims Seaver sent chilling texts describing himself as a “killer” and “mercenary” and that he threatened to ruin the partnerships of the company Dolly created to protect her legacy after her death, “She’s Alive L.L.C.”

The docs stated, “Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing…. In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand’ and also told her entertainment attorney: “I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.’”

Seaver denied the allegations, telling ABC News, “Dolly called me her killer. It was a joke we used around her camp. I was her ‘baby boy ninja’ and Danny Nozell took that text out of context to somehow imagine that I was threatening him. He’s always called me The Killer.”

Seaver insisted he “never threatened anyone.”

The docs argued, “These were not ordinary workplace disputes or heated words; they were deliberate threats from a self-proclaimed heavily armed former security operative with a military-contractor background. Many of [Parton’s staff members] are now afraid to come to work or have resigned entirely because they do not feel safe.”

A judge has ruled in Nozell’s favor, granting a temporary restraining order against Seaver, who is forbidden from talking to employees, attorneys, and business partners of She’s Alive L.L.C.

Amid all the drama, Dolly’s sister Frida Parton posted on Instagram, “I’ll say this and this only: there is no feud within our family. No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly’s estate. We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other. I love you all!!”

Dolly’s other sister Stella said similar things on Instagram, writing, “It has been a comfort to experience such an outpouring of love on [Dolly’s] behalf as we grieve her passing. We are also grieving the loss of our brother Denver who passed less than a month before her. All families have the same struggles since we are all living in this world having a human experience!”

Stella emphasized, “We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well. Regardless of what you may have seen on different news outlets, we are all doing what you would be doing under the same circumstances, we are living our lives one day at a time and being grateful for every blessing.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with ABC News legal analyst Brian Buckmire, who weighed in on the lawsuit.

According to Buckmire, Seaver’s military background could have swayed the judge’s decision.