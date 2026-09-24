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“The Bachelorette” alum Blake Horstmann and “Love Is Blind” alum Giannina Gibelli are having another baby

Giannina is pregnant with their second child, due in March.

They broke the news on their podcast “He Said, G Said.”

The pregnancy announcement comes three months after Blake and Giannina tied the knot.

She told People magazine, “We were aiming to have a honeymoon baby, so by the time it would’ve popped up on an at-home pregnancy test, I ended up taking it too early so it showed negative. Then the next day, I felt some pressure around my abdomen, just a very distinct feeling, so I thought, ‘Why not? I’ll take it again.’”

Giannina was “shocked” by the positive pregnancy test. She said, “I kept it a secret for about three days to just soak it all in and plan how I would tell Blake. But I told Heath, our 2-year-old, right away.”

The couple eventually told their close friends and family.

Gibelli noted, “It just feels nice to be able to finally talk about it because it is so consuming. It’s already a different pregnancy than our first, definitely lethargic like the first but way more nausea. I’m still craving fruit and smoothies like the first time. It’s a must.”

Giannina and Blake know the baby’s gender, but are keeping it to themselves.

She quipped, “We’re not one of those couples that can go through an entire pregnancy guessing. Gotta plan the outfits, ya know?”

Their son Heath is ready to be an older brother!