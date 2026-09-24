‘90 Day Fiancé’: Thomas Is Challenged on His Perfume Rule at Tell All (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the finale of the “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All, as the cast challenges Thomas on his perfume rules.

When Paula brings up having kids with Thomas, Debby asks him, "You want a 15, 16, 17 year old girl, daughter possibly, and you're going to restrict her from perfume?”

Debby insisted, "Kids are not going to abide by your every rule.”

Mallory called Thomas “so arrogant.”

Thomas insisted, "I think you were a parent of a certain style. I could be a parent of my own style and that would dictate whose child listens to who.”

Mallorie weighed in, “It doesn’t work like that.”

Debby told him, "What you're not understanding is your rules are so concrete. The perfume is just one example. A child is not going to conform to your rules."