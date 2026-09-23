TV Icons from the ’90s Talk Teaming Up in Home Renovation Show ‘Totally ’90s House’ (Exclusive)

HGTV

Some of your favorite ’90s stars are bringing back feel-good TV, by helping homeowners stuck in the ’90s.

Two teams of TV icons are facing off in the new renovation competition show “Totally ’90s House” hosted by “Family Matters” star Jaleel White, who played Urkel.

On the show, Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World” and “Brotherly Love”), Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) and Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) go head-to-head with Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”), Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) and Beverley Mitchell (“7th Heaven”).

The stars compete deliver the best modern makeover while leaving a little nod to the ’90s.

“Extra” caught up with the cast and Beverley shared, “We’ve all been around the same circles for God knows how many years.”

Keshia added, “We have such shared experiences, shared memories from when we were kids, so I was definitely excited.”

Melissa said they could relate to some of the ’90s decor, sharing, “I think every one of us, numerous times in every house, said we had that. ‘I had that light. I had that flooring. I had that wallpaper.’”

Mitchell added, “You should have seen our design text message chain. Brian loved that.”

Brian confessed, “Like 3 o’clock in the morning I’d wake up and there would be like 45 text messages on the text chain and it was pictures of hardware and it was like, ‘Which knob?’ And there was like 30 different pictures of knobs.”

Jodie said, “I was super appreciative of it because it meant that I was not up until 3in the morning searching knobs on the Internet.”

Matthew’s big brother Joey Lawrence from “Blossom” stepped in for Melissa at one point.

He said, “It was crazy. I mean, the ‘linoleum,’ the ultimate kitchen floor looks like tile but it’s not. It’s actually rubber… what a nightmare.”

They also talked about the ’90s trends they would bring back!

Joey dished, “Blockbuster movie night… was the best,” while Melissa told us, “I had pen pals… I had a pen pal from Japan.”