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Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay’s little one has arrived!

On Wednesday, the couple announced the birth of their baby girl.

Alongside a pic of their newborn in a onesie, they wrote on Instagram, “One week loving our sweet little Lenny🤍 Lennon Taylor Lautner🎀.”

Based on the post, Lennon was born September 16.

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In June, Taylor and Tay revealed the gender of their baby.

The couple posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Our little secret is now yours💗👶🏼💙.”

In the video, the Lautners sit on a couch with a laptop on front of them as they check a website to find out if their baby is a boy or a girl.

Once finding out that it was a girl, Taylor let out a scream and Tay reacts with tears in her eyes.

In March, the couple announced Tay’s pregnancy on Instagram. Alongside Tay’s maternity pics, they wrote, “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?”