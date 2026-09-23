Richard Harrison, Sword & Sandal Legend Who Had an 'A' Life in 'B' Movies, Dies at 90

Adonis

Richard Harrison, who went from Salt Lake City to Hollywood in search of fame and fortune as an actor — but instead found it in a slew of foreign productions that capitalized on his strong jaw and musclebound physique — died September 18. He was 90.

Harrison’s death was due to natural causes.

His was a uniquely American story, even if he wound up with more fans in Europe and Asia.

Harrison was a model during the posing-strap era of the 1950s, working with legendary lensmen Bob Mizer of Athletic Model Guild and Chuck Renslow aka Kris. In that conservative era, male models could find work showing skin for magazines that pretended to be about bodybuilding and yet were discreetly marketed to gay admirers, in defiance of antiquated laws.

He caught on quickly, confessing in a 1993 interview that he sold his own images — demure by today's standards — to a mailing list of devotees, prefiguring OnlyFans by 60+ years.

Under contract to 20th Century Fox, he wasn’t used much, but did appear in tiny parts in big movies, including “Jeanne Eagels” (1957) with Kim Novak, the classic “South Pacific” (1958), and “Tall Story” (1960) with Jane Fonda.

Embassy Pictures

Next, he signed a deal with AIP and married its CEO’s 17-year-old daughter when he was 24. Thanks to this new avenue, Harrison immediately discovered he was far more valued in European “B” movies, where he was a male lead rather than a bit player.

Among his films were sword-and-sandal crowd-pleasers like “The Invincible Gladiator” (1961) and “Avenger of the Seven Seas” (1962), and “Gunfight at Red Sands” (1963).

He famously turned down “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964), taking umbrage at the low pay and bad script, but did identify Clint Eastwood as a suitable fill-in since he knew his friend could ride a horse. It became a star-making part for Eastwood.

Harrison was thriving overseas, quickly becoming a major movie star who would be mobbed when out in public in his home away from home, Italy. He wound up with dozens of credits, segueing seamlessly into Eurospy thrillers and westerns like his favorite of his films, “Jesse & Lester: Two Brothers in a Place Called Trinity” (1972).

He was also in many ninja-themed films, some of which he said he wrote himself in as little as 24 hours.

Harrison worked throughout the ’70s and ’80s, racking up more than 130 IMDb credits. His friend, portraitist Juan Bastos, said Harrison told him he would choose a film based on its location and then settle in to read the script while jetting off to the job.

His final features were “Angel Eyes“ in 1993 and “Jerks“ in 2000, after which he went into business with one of his four children, his son Sebastian Harrison, in an electronics company.

Along with valuing travel, Harrison spoke several languages, was a voracious reader, and was an animal lover who felt a special bond with his cats.

He wed a second time in 1978 and found sanctuary in Malibu via a cherished estate named for his wife, Villa Francesca, the site of his 1991 film “Lies of the Twins“ with Isabella Rossellini.

Juan Bastos

According to family friend Joan Borsten, Harrison and his wife gave storied dinner parties that included their friends Gore Vidal, George Cukor, Steve Reeves, Tab Hunter, Linda Christian, and many others. His colorful life story nearly led to an authorized biography, which was to have been entitled “My ‘A’ Life in ‘B’ Movies.”