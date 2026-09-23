After the tragic death of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son Presley, the family is said to be leaning on their good friend George Clooney for support.

On Tuesday, George and wife Amal Clooney were spotted visiting Kaia Gerber’s L.A. home in photos obtained by TMZ.

DailyMail.com’s Kayla Brantley told “Extra,” “George is doing whatever he can to really be there for the family and support them in any way.”

George became close friends with Rande in the ’90s, long before they co-founded their successful Casamigos Tequila with Meldman in 2013.

George, a longtime friend of the family for decades, has been present in the lives of Kaia and Presley.

A source told DailyMail.com that Presley and George shared a special bond, saying George tried to support him through his battles with addiction.

According to the insider, George “would spend hours talking to Presley,” adding, “Especially after Presley got a DUI [in 2018], George would advise, ‘Don’t do that, it’s not smart. Be careful.’ More recently, George shared loving notes like, ‘I am here for you,’ that kind of stuff.”

George was reportedly known as “Uncle George” to Kaia and Presley.

Brantley told “Extra” of the bond between the two, “Presley to him was kind of like a second son. Once Presley really grew up and became an adult, they formed a different type of bond and one that was really based on respect and wanting to be there for one another.”

On Sunday, Presley died at a rehab facility in Santa Monica after a suspected overdose.

The Santa Monica Police Department released a statement, confirming, “SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play.”