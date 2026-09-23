Presley Gerber’s Body Released to Family as It’s Revealed Sister Kaia Is ‘Heartbroken’

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Presley Gerber’s body has been released according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website.

Citing the M.E.’s office, People magazine reports that the 27-year-old’s remains were transferred a mortuary designated by his “next of kin.”

People adds that the M.E. conducted an autopsy and for now, Gerber’s cause of death is listed as deferred.

Presley, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died at a rehab facility in Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica Police Department released a statement, confirming, “SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play.”

Earlier this week, a source told Page Six that Gerber’s mother is “devastated.”

The insider said, “Cindy is inconsolable. She’s absolutely devastated. This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened.”

Now, another source is revealing how Presley’s only sibling, Kaia, is doing in the wake of his death.

“Kaia and Presley were insanely close,” the source said, adding, “I don’t know how she’s going to go on without him.”