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Pete Byrne, the surviving half of the English duo Naked Eyes, died September 14 following a brief illness, Ultimate Classic Rock reported Wednesday.

He was 74.

During the British Invasion of the 1980s, Naked Eyes — Byrne and Rob Fisher — scored four Top 40 hits in the U.S. (and zero Top 40 hits in their homeland).

Their first, less than a year after forming, was a cover of Burt Bacharach’s standard “Always Something There to Remind Me” (1983).

Reimagined as a New Wave bop, it hit no. 8.

Hot on its heels was “Promises, Promises,” an original composition that achieved a no. 11 peak weeks later.

They had one more hit on their debut album, the languid “When the Lights Go Out,” and hit the charts again in 1984 with “(What) In the Name of Love,” a pop hit whose filmic video starred future reality diva Lisa Vanderpump.

Unable to recreate their synth sound on tour, the band broke up after their second album.

In 1985, Byrne contributed backing vocals on Stevie Wonder's no. 1 smash “Part-Time Lover.”

When Fisher died following cancer surgery in 1999, Byrne eventually toured and released albums under the band name, also releasing the 2001 solo record “The Real Illusion.”

In 2002, the duo’s “Everything and More” compilation record featured a never-before-heard version of “Promises, Promises” that included its original backing vocalist — Madonna. The icon had recorded the vocals as a favor to her then-boyfriend Jellybean Benitez, but they’d been pulled when her own releases heated up.