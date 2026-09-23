Jonathan Taylor Thomas Detained by Police (Report)

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“Home Improvement” star Jonathan Taylor Thomas has kept a low profile over the years, but he’s now making headlines for his encounter with a police officer.

TMZ reports Taylor Thomas was detained for obstructing/resisting an officer after being pulled over in Westlake Village, California, on Monday.

According to law enforcement sources, Jonathan exited the vehicle even though police told him to stay inside the car, in which he had been a passenger.

Sources claim that Jonathan was drunk in public and was uncooperative with the police.

Based on jail records, Jonathan was detained in a cell at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, but was later released.

He has not commented on the incident.

Just a month ago, Jonathan met up with two of his co-stars from “Home Improvement.”

Patricia Richardson, who played Jonathan’s mom Jill on the show, shared a pic of herself with Jonathan and Taran Noah Smith.

In the snap, Patricia is in the middle of her two TV sons.

She wrote on Instagram, “My other boys❤️.”

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Patricia’s other son, was noticeably missing from the photo.

Bryan is currently serving time behind bars for a 2024 felony DUI charge.

Jonathan stepped away from Hollywood 20 years ago, though he did make four appearances on “Home Improvement” star Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing.”

In 2013, he explained his decision, telling People magazine, “I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old. I wanted to go to school, to travel, and have a bit of a break.”