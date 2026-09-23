Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy React to Tying for High Score ‘DWTS’ Week 2 (Exclusive)

Disney/Christopher Willard

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy spoke to “Extra” after Week 2 on “Dancing with the Stars,” which saw them jive to Katseye’s “Animal.”

They reacted to tying with Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach for the top of the leaderboard, earning a 21 out of 30 from the judges.

Jenna said she was “very, very happy," adding, “I feel like last week we had some good critique, but I think we took the challenge and we tried to show improvement in that this week. And so, I’m really proud of that. I feel our connection was strong. I feel great. I had a blast out there. Truly, it’s so much fun.”

Val added, “I think we're still figuring each other out... in the way we train and the way we create and how it shows up on show day. And so, I think now, Week 2, has really given us a lot of info. We’re going to get back in the studio and build something that is going to feel even more comfortable and, you know, even more exciting to perform.”

They also gave us their “DWTS” injury report by circling which parts hurt on an image of the human body.

Val circled the butt, joking, “There are a few pain in the asses out there.” He later added his brain!

Jenna chose her shoulders, feet, and pecs, saying, “It’s just been a minute since I’ve thrown my body around and danced.”

She insisted it is a “good pain” and a “happy hurt.”