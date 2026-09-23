How Former Child Star Jacob Tremblay Could Relate to Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (Exclusive)

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Jacob Tremblay and Annabelle Wallis are discussing their film “Unabomber,” which explores Ted Kaczynski’s path from Harvard prodigy and test subject to the Unabomber as the FBI hunts him down.

Jacob told "Extra" that he could relate to the idea of being the youngest person in the room.

Jacob broke out in Hollywood at age 9 with his role in “Room,” playing a child born in captivity.

He noted, “It can maybe feel a little uncomfortable at times, but two very different experiences."

Tremblay explained the contrast, saying, “I had such an amazing experience. Everyone was always so lovely. I was surrounded by amazing people my entire career, but Ted, on the other hand, obviously, he’s on the flip side of that, you know. He’s also young in an environment that he’s unfamiliar with, you know, probably the youngest person in the room and he’s made to trust these people, who he thinks he can really trust, but they’re really just taking advantage of him.”

Overall, Jacob said it was somewhat hard to relate to his character, sharing, “I don’t think I could be any more different than this character.”

Annabelle praised Jacob for his acting, saying, “What a gift to work across from Jacob. I’m so excited to see like where he goes with his career… He’s so young… he deserves all the praise and he’s an amazing person on top of it.”

In the movie, Annabelle portrays psychoanalyst Christiana Morgan, who studied Kaczynski as part of an psychological experiment when he was an undergrad.

She said, “Christiana Morgan was a mother herself. Although she still had, you know, deep love and reseverance for the field of psychology, that conflict, you know, it’s all women. We know that conflict right? We want to be at home. We want to be nurturers. We want to be able to work. We want to be able to provide… I think Christiana Morgan is a great representation of that, where she finds it very hard in the end to reckon with the choices that she made that really damaged this boy.”

Annabelle, who just welcomed her first child with Sebastian Stan, reflected on how motherhood has changed the way she sees everything.

She commented, “Every way that you look at life, every moment of your existence is now seen through a completely different lens. I wonder sometimes like how I would go back to a character who’s able to do this to such a young boy... Now being a mother, I think would be incredibly hard."