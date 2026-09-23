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TMZ has new details from the scene of Hayden Panettiere’s death.

In an investigative report from the Greenville County Medical Examiner, obtained by TMZ, a senior deputy coroner reveals what witnesses say unfolded, and substances found in the home the day Hayden died, August 16.

Previously, the M.E.’s office stated in a media release, “The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.”

Hayden’s manner of death was ruled an accident.

According to TMZ, the investigative report reveals a senior deputy coroner arrived at the AirBNB in Greenville where Hayden had been staying with her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson.

The coroner interviewed the brothers and one brother stated that they saw Hayden putting makeup on at 10:30 a.m.

That brother said he then went back to bed, but was woken up by someone knocking on the door.

TMZ then states, “Moments later, the brothers discovered Hayden face-down in a sitting position on a sofa bed with her legs crossed. They also noticed Hayden had turned deep purple as they tried but failed to wake her up.”

The report notes that Hayden was then given two doses of Narcan.

One of the brothers told the coroner they did not know if she was using illicit drugs because “she was very good at hiding them.”

The investigator noted that blue pressed pills that tested positive for fentanyl were found on a table as well as a straw. White powder was also found in a sunglass case located inside Panettiere’s suitcase.

According to the report, Hayden was in rehab just weeks before she died.