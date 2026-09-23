Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Miriam Haley

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A year after a jury found disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act against Miriam Haley, he has been sentenced!

A judge sentenced Weinstein to 15 years in prison.

Before the judge handed out the sentence, Weinstein told the courtroom, "I am not a perfect person. I live with many regrets, and sincerely apologize for my actions.”

After hearing the apology, Judge Curtis Farber told Weinstein, “You had it all. Your legacy could have been cemented with greatness. But you threw it all away by assaulting Miriam Haley."

In her witness impact statement, Haley got emotional, saying that she “certainly didn’t think I’d be standing here again six years after the [first] conviction.”

In 2020, Miriam took the stand against Harvey, who was convicted of raping Jessica Mann. However, the decision was overturned in 2024.

Last year, Haley testified again against Weinstein during his retrial, recalling what happened in his SoHo apartment on July 10, 2006. The retrial ended in a mix verdict, in which he was found guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act against Haley. At the same trial, he was not found guilty of the same crime against Kaja Sokola, and the jury was not able to reach a decision on Mann.

During her impact statement, she discussed the “draining and unpleasant process” of testifying in court, which included the “belittling cross-examination” and “being harassed and threatened online.”

She noted, "It has often felt like I was the one on trial. This process has been the worst decision of my life, for me personally. I considered pulling out so many times.”

Afterwards, DA Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. thanked Haley "and all of the survivors who came to lend their support."

He added, “I'm moved, as we should all be moved, by their courage and their steadfastness through what has obviously been a challenging process.”

Weinstein is now awaiting resentencing in California after he was convicted on three charges of rape and sexual assault for a 2013 incident involving an Italian model in Los Angeles.