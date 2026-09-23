Giada De Laurentiis Shares Lessons She’ll Take from ‘DWTS’ After Elimination (Exclusive)

Disney/Christopher Willard

On Tuesday night, Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten were eliminated on Week 2 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Extra” spoke with Giada, who reflected on the lessons she’s taking away from the experience.

While she felt “sad” about leaving, De Laurentiis said, “I’m taking away some really good lessons about myself that I really need to, like feel my feet on the ground and enjoy the moment that I’m in rather than always going to the next step.”

Giada admitted that she “struggled” with staying in the present, saying, “Alan kept saying like, ‘Just deal with this,’ and I keep asking him, ‘What’s the next part of the dance?’ And he’s like, ‘Giada, just think about what you’re in’… I had to do this show for Alan to like shake it into me that like you need to be present right now.”

Giada noted that it’s “hard” to be present sometimes, saying, “I had to get to this stage in my life to learn that! And I hope that that’s what I impart to my daughter, learn that like, you know, you can be successful in a lot of things, but sometimes there’s things you put yourself out there and you’re not. And that’s okay... Life isn’t always about winning. It’s about experiencing.”

Alan shared what he will take away from working with Giada, saying, “So many things, but most importantly, how special she is. Truly, she came in. It was tough. She came in every day and she just kept working and tried. And to me, it was so beautiful to see when she does accomplish something. The joy, the spark in her face when she like learned a new step and she’s just proud of herself. That’s what was so special and I’m so glad I got to witness that.”

Alan is confident that Giada’s daughter is “super proud.” He emphasized, “I’m proud of you. You could never disappoint me and… I can’t wait for Giada to teach me how to cook now. Now we have more time that she can teach me.”