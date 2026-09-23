Ella Langley & Tucker Wetmore Are Dating (Report)

Getty Images

“Choosin’ Texas” singer Ella Langley and country singer Tucker Wetmore are reportedly dating!

TMZ reports the two have been an item for “quite some time.”

On Tuesday night, Ella and Tucker were spotted together in Nashville in video obtained by the outlet. They were seen exiting the NSAI Awards through a side door after she won Song of the Year.

Sources told TMZ that the two met through mutual friends.

Other insiders also confirmed the dating reports to People magazine.

The dating news comes as Ella celebrates a major milestone, breaking Mariah Carey’s record for the longest-running number one after her song “Choosin’ Texas” topped the charts for the 23rd week.

Mariah previously held the record for her song “Last Christmas.”

In November, Ella and Tucker posed in a group photo at the 2025 BMI Country Awards.