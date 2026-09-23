Elizabeth Chambers Reveals Two Major Red Flags in Toxic Relationships (Exclusive)

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Years after her divorce from Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers is uncovering crazy, shocking, and deeply disturbing true stories of love gone horrible wrong in her docuseries “Toxic.”

“Extra” spoke with Elizabeth, a mother-of-two turned TV journalist, said she is excited about the new season.

She said, “It is eye-opening and without shedding light on this, we can’t have a conversation and avoid toxic relationships.”

This season investigates the murder of a University of Virginia lacrosse player, abusive relationships, and even allegations against a preacher.

Chambers revealed some of the red flags to watch out for when a relationship can turn toxic.

She shared, “It is moving too quickly. You know, we do not need to accelerate any relationships for any reason. Let’s take it slowly. Mirroring, if someone is very much showing interest in the same things that you’re interested in and all of a sudden, trying to assimilate themselves into your life, that’s a really big red flag.”