Carrot Top 911 Audio Reveals Caller’s Desperate Pleas

A frantic 911 call reveals Carrot Top was barely conscious when he was found at his Las Vegas home on Friday.

The audio, obtained by TMZ, reveals a frantic woman called 911 to report an “emergency” because someone was “trying to commit suicide.” Listen here.

The caller tells them, “I don’t know what to do!"

She refers to him by his real name, Scott Thompson, and at one point she desperately asks him, “What did you take?”

When medical gets on the line, she tells them, “I think he tried to commit suicide… He’s awake but passing out… His eyes are rolling back."

The caller notes his face looks like it is “turning a little blue” and he’s not responding.

She explained that Thompson made a phone call to one of his employees and that person asked her to check on him. She found him by the pool.

As she answers a series of questions, she tells Scott, “Stay awake,” telling dispatchers, “He’s passing out.”

She is told to “lay him flat on his back,” tilt his head back and look for signs he’s breathing.

She says he’s “barely” breathing, but she does see his stomach moving up and down.

The caller also says that he was laying on rocks and had his legs in the pool.

Once emergency responders arrive, the caller goes to meet them and the call disconnects.

TMZ reports the call was made around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Sources told the site that Carrot Top took prescription medication and suffered a suspected overdose.