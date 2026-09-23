‘Amazing Race’ Alum Tim Janus Dies at 49

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Reality star and professional eater Tim Janus has died at just 49.

Major League Eating announced the news over the weekend, revealing he passed away on September 16.

The league posted on their website, “Timothy Janus, who as ‘Eater X’ became one of the most recognizable figures in competitive eating during the sport’s formative years, has died at age 49 from complications following a long battle with cancer.”

According to the group, Janus competed from 2006-2018 and at one point was ranked second in the sport. He often competed in his signature Viking mask face paint “inspired by his childhood love of professional wrestling.”

Tim and fellow professional eater Joey Chestnut competed together on “Amazing Race” under the name Team Chomp in 2018. They finished eighth in the competition.

People magazine reports Janus was also the largest winner in the history of “Cash Cab,” and appeared on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”