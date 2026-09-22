‘Verity’: Dakota Johnson Would Kiss Anne Hathaway ‘for Rest of My Life’ (Exclusive)

Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett chatted with “Extra” about “Verity,” their new movie adaptation of the Colleen Hoover book.

In the twisty psychological thriller, Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett) hires writer Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson) to finish his wife Verity Crawford’s (Hathaway) book series after Verity falls ill and can no longer walk or talk.

Anne described the story, saying, “It’s like a strategy of mirrors. You know, you kind of look into one and you think you're seeing one thing, but that’s actually reflecting something else. And so, it’s really hard to understand what the truth is. And so, I think that the experience of ‘Verity’ is not just about questioning what you’re seeing, questioning what you believe, but actually questioning why you have a tendency to believe some people over others.”

Josh teased, “I hope that people just come out of it debating like their point of view on what actually happened and then, you know, get into a little bit of a fight.”

Dakota added, “The whole time you’re wondering who the villain is. And I think that’s so much fun. I think audiences get tired of being spoon-fed information and being told what to believe. So, I think it’s nice to let people decide for themselves what story they want.”

The trio talked about how it’s a steamy thriller — they all got to lock lips with each other! — but said they were just pals having fun on set.

Anne said, “We all kissed each other!”

Dakota told her, “I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life every day!” Laughing, she said, “If you need me, I’m there.”

Johnson added, “Sorry, Josh!”

Anne told him, “You have every woman in the world lusting after you,” which Josh called “ridiculous.”

Hartnett described the dynamic on set, saying, “We had a fun working relationship the whole time on set… For a film that is this intense and twisted and dark... we just laughed. We had a really fun time.”

He went on, “So, as much as there was like the love and the tension and the lustiness in the movie, outside we were just goofing around.”

Anne agreed, “It’s a sexy thriller but, like, in-between takes we’re just pals.”

Hathaway also dished on starring and producing the upcoming adaption of Caro Claire Burke’s “Yesteryear” book.

The story follows a “tradwife” social media influencer who wakes up in the 1800s.

Anne said, “So, our script is in really good shape and so I’m just excited about finding the director that’s going to bring it to life… Hannah Friedman has been adapting it and it’s been a joy to work with her.”

She went on, “Caro wrote an unbelievable book. The whole team on it is so passionate about it and it’s been amazing to just watch the readership grow and to watch it kind of take a hold in people’s minds. So, we just jumped on two years ago, our production company [Somewhere Pictures], because we thought it was a brilliant book and so now, we really feel like we just got incredibly lucky that that Caro liked us back and chose us.”