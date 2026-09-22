Tom Cruise on ‘Fantastic Evening’ with Taylor Swift & His Outrageous ‘Digger’ Role (Exclusive)

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Tom Cruise chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the London world premiere of “Digger.”

Cruise plays an oil baron named Digger who has to save the world after he causes an environmental catastrophe.

Cruise shared, “I’ve never read a character like this. I’ve never seen a character like this on screen. You know, we have the 10-minute monologue. That’s one take, by the way. It was so much fun. I only did it a couple of times, but that is all just one take.”

He said of his character, “He’s one of the most outrageous characters I’ve ever seen… And to have that opportunity... He is, you know, this wild, crazy billionaire who basically through greed makes this horrible mistake that could potentially end the world as we know it.”

Cruise said of the script, “In reading this piece, you see it’s a timeless story about eternal themes of power, greed, ego, responsibility, irresponsibility, and how Alejandro Iñárritu frames it in such an original way. There’s never been a filmmaker like him.”

Terri asked how they created the character and Tom explained, “I asked [Alejandro] if he would read his script to me… His ideas, his imagination is so extraordinary. What I like to do is just grasp what he’s trying to communicate and where we are. And then he came to me with sort of the look that he wanted… Every level of this film is very thought out and then you just find the character.”

Cruise went on, “You just start playing it and you find the rhythm of it.”

Tom explained further, “I’ve spent my life watching movies, studying movies, the utilization of language, you know, even as early as… ‘Risky Business,’ and understanding and finding the rhythm of a character like this. And that’s what you do. You just find it. You find the language, the voice that basically will feed this world and make it as entertaining as possible.”

When asked how this film compared to his stunt-heavy films like “Mission: Impossible,” he said, “Technically and performance-wise this is so amazing to be able to challenge every single thing that I know about cinema.”

Tom also spoke about spending time with Taylor Swift at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game and praised her and Travis Kelce.

“She talked about football. We talked about movies. We talked about art,” Tom shared. “It was such a fantastic evening. We had a lot of fun. She's very in extraordinary. I followed her, her entire career and I love the two of them and their whole family.”