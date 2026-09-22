Tom Bateman & Lili Reinhart on ‘Love Hypothesis’ Chemistry & Nods to Kylo Ren (Exclusive)

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Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman are dishing on “The Love Hypothesis,” their new movie adaptation of the Ali Hazelwood book.

“Extra” spoke with the two about building their natural chemistry.

According to Tom, chemistry can’t be created. He told us, “I think it’s why chemistry reads are so important and we did a lot of them… It’s finding chemistry. It really is the magic of what we do, why something works. You can try and recreate it and understand it and prescribe it but at the end of the day, it’s either in the moment or it isn’t.”

Bateman went on, “We checked in with each other all of the time. We sort of text each other bits and bobs and thoughts and ideas and keep it loose. Go to the cinema, go get some pizza, just keep checking in.”

“Then, when the moment comes, you’re kind of locked in and you’re a teammate,” Bateman stressed. "We’re all part of one thing and the stronger the bond, whatever relationship your characters have, the easier it is to play and discover between one another.”

Tom and Lili also talked about some m=nods to Kylo Ren in the movie in homage to the original “Star Wars” fan fiction.

In the movie, when Tom’s character walks into the scene, the music makes the audience think of the “Stars Wars” character.

Lili noted that the nods were “definitely intentional” from the movie director Claire Scanlon.

Along with acting, Lili also served as executive producer and said she pushed for little winks to the book.

Lili tried “to get little lines in there that I knew people would recognize.” She emphasized, “I definitely think that those little extra-special things make a difference.”