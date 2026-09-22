Getty Images

Attention, Swifties: Taylor Swift has some new music coming!

On Tuesday, Swift announced that her new single “Patient Zero” is dropping in three days.

Alongside a pic of herself in a black turtleneck, Taylor wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours.”

In June, Swift was spotted at Electric Lady Studios in New York City for a late-night recording session. Could this song be the product of her visit?

Taylor’s announcement comes a week after her pre-recorded “SVU” skit with Mariska Hargitay during the Emmys.

While Mariska’s iconic character Olivia Benson was trying to determine if Swift was going to attend the show by looking at possible easter eggs, Taylor’s rookie detective character didn’t think everything is a clue, saying, “I think what we’re going to be looking for is hiding in plain sight.”

Once Taylor's character put down her coffee mug, she faced the camera, saying, “Saccharide, Aries, from the vineyard, north or south.”

“What did you just say?” Hargitay asked.

Swift responded in a deadpan manner, “I didn’t say anything.”

Ice-T called Taylor’s character “weird,” and fans were definitely left scratching their heads!