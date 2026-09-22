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Presley Gerber’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio is in the anger stage of grief after his shocking death at 27.

On Monday, D’Alessio took to her Instagram Story to remember Presley, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Alongside a pic of the two of them on a dock, the model wrote, “Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life. You deserved more time. You deserved more life. Very angry [about] this.”

Charlotte posted several throwback photos of herself and Presley from their relationship.

She wrote, “Love u Pres. Up there, down here. Don’t ever doubt that. We all love you so much. I hope you can feel it.”

D’Alessio also shared a video of Presley running with a dog toward the ocean.

She captioned the video, “I will always remember you this way.”

Presley and Charlotte first sparked dating rumors in 2017.

Over the weekend, Presley died at a Malibu rehab facility from a suspected overdose.

An autopsy has been performed, but the manner and cause of death have not been officially determined.