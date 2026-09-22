Matthew McConaughey Jokes About His Mom & Woody Harrelson’s ‘Escapades’ (Exclusive)

Eric Charbonneau

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are poking fun at the rumors that they are biological brothers in their new comedy series “Brothers."

“Extra” spoke with Matthew and Woody, who decided to heighten the series with “fictionalized versions” of themselves.

Woody shared, “In the beginning, we wanted it to be very much like our lives and then we realized it’s so much better when it’s not.”

Matthew added that the “exaggerated versions” led to a dynamic that created “real conflict,” which could then result in comedy.

While nothing was "off limits," Matthew said that they pulled some stuff from the show that was "more R-rated."

Woody joked, “We took out the whole, you know, love thing that we had between us, kind of a sexual thing. We took that out of the show entirely."

Matthew laughed, chiming in, "That was what the first episode was."

Woody admitted that playing parodied versions of themselves was “much harder than I realized,” adding, “I don't know that I was doing. It took me awhile to finally clock it. Well, actually, it took me watching the first couple episodes, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I am terrible'... I don't know what parody or caricature of myself I was doing, but I gotta say, terrible. Terrible. Awful. F-minus."

He added, "Luckily we got six weeks of reshoots, so we got to fix quite a bit."

So what would Matthew’s mom think if she had Woody as a son for real?

Woody answered, “I think she’d like that. We have that kind of dynamic.”

Matthew chimed in, “She loves Woody. Woody and my mom have their own relationship independent of me… They’ve been kicked out of more places than me and him have.”

“He and my mom have their own stories together that I don’t even know about,” McConaughey elaborated. “Their own escapades of going places. We’re all pretty doggone close that way.”