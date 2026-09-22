Television September 22, 2026
Macy Prepares to Come Clean to Pastor Dad on ‘Double Lives of Suburban Wives’ (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “Double Lives of Suburban Wives” as Macy and Jim discuss finally coming clean to her pastor dad about their spicy side hustle.
Macy tells Jim she’s “ready to rip the Band-Aid off.”
She confesses, “The nerves are definitely getting to me,” adding, “I’m probably going to cry. Just let me cry.”
In a confessional, Macy explains, “This is, like, stirring up so many emotions for me with my dad because I respect his opinion probably more than I’d like to admit. And so, it’s hard knowing that, like, he keeps saying that he’s proud of me and, like, my heart just sings down to, like, my butt because I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, but you don’t know the whole story.’”
Tune in Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.