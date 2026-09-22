Liza Soberano & H.E.R. on Their Friendship & Karaoke Duet in the Philippines! (Exclusive)

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H.E.R., Liza Soberano and Dave Franco dished on their new animated adventure “Forgotten Island.”

“Extra” spoke with the three about the movie, which focuses on the fear of losing friendships.

H.E.R. personally connected with the movie, saying, “I experienced that with my best friend because we went to different schools at one point in our lives. At one point, I moved away very far and it was challenging to see each other and there would be long amounts of time that we didn’t get to hang out or even talk. When we would come back together, it would be like nothing ever changed and we would just pick up right where we left off. That’s how I knew we’d be best friends for forever.”

In the movie, H.E.R. and Liza’s characters have a close friendship, but they didn’t get much time to build chemistry!

Liza explained, “We actually didn’t really have the opportunity to because everything kind of just came together along so quickly. Like I auditioned, I did a callback audition and then I found out that that was like my first session. We were fortunate enough to have two sessions together… We got to really like talk to each other for the first time."

They’ve gotten closer during the press tour with Liza noting, “We traveled to the Philippines together.”

In the Philippines, H.E.R. and Liza had a fun time performing a song called “BRB,” which is featured in the film.

Liza chimed in, “We were singing to it on the karaoke machine in the Philippines.”

According to H.E.R., “It’s all the in-between moments that have really made us form, like, a real friendship.”

As for Dave’s role in the film, he plays a weredog named Raww.

While he has an affinity for cats in real life, Dave noted, “People always try to pit cat people against dog people. It doesn’t have to be one or the other.”