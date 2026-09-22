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Lionel Richie is back in the hospital amid his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, TMZ reports.

Sources reveal that Lionel is being treated for atrial fibrillation, also known as an irregular heartbeat, and is undergoing an ablation.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an ablation creates “tiny scars in an area of the heart. The signals that tell the heart to beat can’t pass through scar tissue. So, the treatment helps block faulty signals that cause AFib.”

The site adds that most patients go home the same day or the next day.

Due to Lionel’s health issues, TMZ reports the next three dates of his “Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing a Song All Night Long” tour will be canceled.

Those tour stops include September 26 in San Francisco, September 30 in Chicago, and October 2 in Columbus, Ohio.

This is Richie’s third hospital stay over the past few months.

He was admitted to the ICU in St. Louis for several days for cardiac issues in August.