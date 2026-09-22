How Prince Harry Cured Kids Archie & Lilibet’s ‘Monday Blues’ Before School

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After six years in California, Prince Harry just moved back to the U.K. with his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Lilibet and Archie.

While appearing at the WellChild Awards in London, Harry opened up on how his kids are adjusting to their new life.

He told Hello! Magazine, “At breakfast this morning, they had a bit of Monday blues. It was always Sunday night blues when you’re being sent away to boarding school like I was, but for them, at breakfast this morning, I decided, you know what? You’re just being a little bit tricky, so I’m going to tell you exactly what I’m doing tonight.”

Harry was the keynote speaker at the award ceremony honoring seriously ill children and their caretakers.

He noted, “They were genuinely fascinated and asking all sorts of questions. So, like with all of my work and their mum’s work as well, whatever we can do to try to instill some of that awareness, I think is absolutely crucial.”

Harry has attended 15 WellChild Awards since being named a patron of the organization in 2007.

As for how he views the organization since becoming a father himself, Harry shared, “Once you become a parent, it does change everything. It’s not the fact that for all the years that I wasn’t a parent that meeting the kids didn’t matter as much, but you suddenly realize how grateful you are to have kids that aren’t sick.