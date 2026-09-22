Hayden Panettiere’s Cause of Death Released

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The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has released Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death.

According to a media release, "The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.”

Hayden's manner of death was ruled an accident.

The release adds “at autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.”

Panettiere died in Greenville, South Carolina on August 16 at just 36 years old.

According to the coroner’s office, "a 911 call was received regarding a reported cardiac arrest" at a residence.

First responders arrived on scene to find a woman in cardiac arrest and “initiated advanced cardiac life support measures; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased at 2:32 PM."

Panettiere was remembered warmly at a special memorial event Saturday in Malibu — but the event did not include three noteworthy names.

People magazine reports the actress’s estranged mom Lesley Vogel was not at the service, nor were her boyfriend Brian Hickerson or his brother Zach Hickerson, both of whom were with her when she died.

According to TMZ, Lesley claimed she was invited to the event but could not attend due to a last-minute family emergency.

Hayden’s dad Skip Panettiere was invited and did attend.

Celebs who made the cut included her “Nashville” co-stars Connie Britton, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio; Ruby Rose, Evan Ross, Beverly D’Angelo, Storm Santos, Caroline D’Amore, Cameron Richardson and Paris Hilton.

Britton gave a speech, as did actor Charles Esten, who also sang a song from “Nashville.”