Celebrity News September 22, 2026
Cindy Crawford ‘Inconsolable’ Following Son Presley Gerber’s Death (Report)
Cindy Crawford is “devastated” over the death of her son Presley Gerber, a source tells Page Six.
Presley died on Sunday at a rehab facility in L.A. at just 27 years old. The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating his death as a suspected overdose.
The insider told Page Six, “Cindy is inconsolable. She’s absolutely devastated. This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened.”
Presley Gerber Tried Psychedelic Drug Treatment Months Before He DiedView Story
A second source added, “They were so close. What you saw online and in the press wasn’t just for that purpose. They were a tight-knit family and [sister] Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted.”
The insider added, “Cindy was extremely involved in everything when it came to Kaia and Presley growing up. She never missed a school function and was on top of everything when it came to her kids.”
Regarding Presley’s treatment, they said, “I’m sure that Cindy would make sure her kid was going to the best rehab, though. That’s the kind of mom she was. She was so involved in everything for them.”
Police Investigating Presley Gerber’s Death as Possible OverdoseView Story
A People magazine source also weighed in, saying, “The family is in total shock right now. They are saddened beyond words. Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”
Another insider told the magazine, “This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents. Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved.”