Cindy Crawford ‘Inconsolable’ Following Son Presley Gerber’s Death (Report)

Getty Images

Cindy Crawford is “devastated” over the death of her son Presley Gerber, a source tells Page Six.

Presley died on Sunday at a rehab facility in L.A. at just 27 years old. The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating his death as a suspected overdose.

The insider told Page Six, “Cindy is inconsolable. She’s absolutely devastated. This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened.”

A second source added, “They were so close. What you saw online and in the press wasn’t just for that purpose. They were a tight-knit family and [sister] Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted.”

The insider added, “Cindy was extremely involved in everything when it came to Kaia and Presley growing up. She never missed a school function and was on top of everything when it came to her kids.”

Regarding Presley’s treatment, they said, “I’m sure that Cindy would make sure her kid was going to the best rehab, though. That’s the kind of mom she was. She was so involved in everything for them.”

A People magazine source also weighed in, saying, “The family is in total shock right now. They are saddened beyond words. Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”