Christina Applegate Shares First Video of Herself After Months in the Hospital

Christina Applegate smiled for the camera in what marks her first video after a months-long hospital stay.

She wrote in the Instagram caption, “Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha thank you @davestanwell for brightening up my cloudy day. Love you and love to you all out there.”

In the video, Applegate shows off her blonde locks while wearing a black-and-gray tank top, black hoodie, and jeans.

Jennie Garth commented, “Love it!💕💕💕,” and Kyle Richards wrote, “Beautiful!”

Carrie Ann Inaba shared, “❤️❤️❤️I’ve missed you!!!! You look great!” Vanessa Marcil posted, “Babe you are the funniest and the hottest. Always have been our royalty.”

Octavia Spencer and Andy Cohen dropped fire emojis, while Chelsea Handler left her yellow hearts.

In April, it was reported that Applegate — who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 — was hospitalized in Los Angeles.

Days later, she took to Instagram to share a health update.

She wrote, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

Christina included a pic of a “Kissy Kissy” mug on top of her recently released memoir “You with the Sad Eyes.”

In August, TMZ reported Christina had been discharged after a four-month hospital stay.

In September, she shared the decorations from when she came home, including a banner that read, “You’re Home.”