Blair Underwood on ‘Doc’ Season 3 & Hot Doctor Days on ‘Sex and the City’ (Exclusive)

John Medland/FOX

Blair Underwood is joining “Doc” for Season 3, premiering Sept. 22 on FOX.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Blair about his character Dr. Ben Grant, who was introduced in the Season 2 finale, a world-class trauma and cardiothoracic surgeon who has quite an ego... and a romantic past with Molly Parker’s Dr. Amy Larsen.

He teased, “She lost her memories. There’s an eight-year gap in her memory and there was history… They had a history, a romantic dynamic between the two of them. She doesn’t remember it in present day and he may, you know, hold the cards a little bit to not necessarily tell her what their history was and is.”

Blair noted that Dr. Grant and Dr. Larsen have “some conflict and butting of heads” since they are both “used to being the smartest people in the room.”

Underwood has “fun” pretending to be a doctor, saying, “I have so much respect for the medical profession and especially heart surgeons… to have that mind and that skill set.”

Blair has been welcomed with “open arms” by the cast. He raved, “The entire cast has been just very easy and welcoming.”

Underwood has played doctors before, including one on “Sex and the City.”