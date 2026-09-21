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Taylor Swift was ecstatic as husband Travis Kelce scored a touchdown on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor was at the game cheering on her man alongside her parents Andrea and Scott Swift, and her mother-in-law Donna Kelce.

When Travis scored his first touchdown of the season, Swift brought out the bling!

The singer was out of her seat pointing out her reported seven to 10-carat diamond wedding ring, mouthing the words, “That’s my husband!”

The Chiefs won the game in overtime 33-30.

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The day before, the newlyweds stepped out in style for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 31st birthday party at 1587 Prime steakhouse in Missouri, which is owned by Travis and Patrick.

Taylor wore a strapless black dress for the occasion, while Travis wore a matching button-down shirt and shorts.

Swift was also spotted cheering on Kelce at the Chiefs’ season opener on September 14, where she sat with Tom Cruise.

Tom shared details about their conversation during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Cruise told Fallon, “She was schooling me on football.”

On the night of the game, the Chiefs were taking on the Denver Broncos.

When Jimmy asked if Tom was “for real,” the movie star said. “For real. She was bringing the football.”

“First of all, she’s a genius,” Cruise raved. “I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends, they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right. Everybody there in that booth.”

It was a special occasion for Tom since he hasn’t been to an NFL game in years.

He explained, “I hadn’t been to a football game since pre-COVID, where I was working and everything. So, to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot of fun. She knows her stuff.”

Cruise also brought up the fact that Swift learned everything about the game when she started dating Travis.

He commented, “She knew nothing about football when she met Travis. She said, ‘You know, he’s so patient.’ I said, ‘I’m sure he was.’ I think everybody would be very patient.”

Football aside, what did they talk about?