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Taylor Frankie Paul just announced she is stepping away from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

She wrote on Instagram, “My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return. However I don’t desire to move forward like this. I originally was willing to be removed to let them all continue on with less stress and I’m back to that point.”

Paul added, “Some of the girls know what I’ve been through and then to turn and collectively pile on with their ‘statements' knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last 8 months on top of what I’ve endured. Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me….laughing about my kids is disgusting. And I bit my tongue there.”

She later added, “It’s to the point of bullying for months now. What makes it harder to take in is some of these parents have made mistakes that would result in the same judgement I’m receiving yet pointing a finger. However it’s a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue, because I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree absolutely this is consequences of my actions. My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough…I’m just relieved to be out.”

The reality star also shared a carousel of images that included comments about cyberbullying.

The Instagram post comes days after TMZ reported that Taylor had allegedly failed multiple drug tests related to her custody battles with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen and ex-husband Tate Paul.