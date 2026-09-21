Princess Diana’s Brother on Bizarre Call with Prince Charles the Day She Died

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Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer is coming for her ex-husband King Charles, speaking out in a press blitz for his new book “Swan Song: Diana My Sister.”

Spencer claimed Charles sounded “giddy” on the phone after Diana’s death, telling People magazine, “I’d known Diana had died for a few hours, and I was sort of rushing around the house... And then he called, and yeah, I’m sorry to say, he just sounded really giddy. And I know it’s unfortunate, but that’s how it struck me, and it seemed to me so incredibly bizarre at the time. And I can only speculate why. Maybe he felt that now he could eventually marry the woman who he was in love with [Camilla Parker Bowles], but that’s me speculating. I’ve heard, I don’t watch ‘The Crown,’ but I’ve heard that in ‘The Crown,’ for instance, [Charles] is sort of knocked sideways by the news of Diana’s death, and that’s just not true.”

He insisted, “Part of my duty, I am a historian, is to lay down facts, and that’s what I’m doing. There’s no viciousness. I’m not resentful or bitter or any of those things. It’s just a straightforward fact that that was the case, and I think that’s important for people to know. And it was devastating at the time, actually, but there was so much going on that day that I just thought, ‘This is really weird,’ and that’s how I still look back on it.”

Spencer then recalled a call with King Charles regarding Diana’s funeral and whether Prince William and Prince Harry should walk behind their mother’s casket.

He said Charles called and said, “I gather you’ve got a problem with the funeral.”

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Spencer went on, “And I was thinking, ‘Not really.’ And I said, ‘No, I think it’s all going okay.’ Then he said, ‘But you don’t want William and Harry to walk behind the coffin?’ And I said, ‘But of course not, sir. Diana wouldn’t have wanted it.’ And then he said, ‘Well, I walked behind [my uncle] Lord Mountbatten’s coffin.’ And I said, ‘Yes, but you were 30 and he wasn’t your mother.’ Well, then he went nuts, really, and so had a good rant, and I just held the phone like that and let it go on…”

The 62-year-old continued, “Then he stopped, and then I thought, ‘Oh, he’s going to pull himself together.’ And then he said, ‘We’ll forget her soon enough.’ And I found that really astonishing and so awful, and I just said to him, ‘I cannot believe you said that,’ and hung up on him.”

King Charles previously responded to similar excerpts from the book with the statement, “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Spencer reacted, saying, “Well, it’s not every day you’re gaslit by a king.”