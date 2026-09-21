Presley Gerber Tried Psychedelic Drug Treatment Months Before He Died

Getty Images

Presley Gerber opened up on Instagram about trying an Ibogaine Flood Dose months before he died.

The psychedelic treatment is often used to help with drug addiction, and Presley’s issues with substance abuse were well known.

Gerber passed away at a rehab facility on Sunday at just 27, and police are investigating his death as a possible overdose.

In March, Presley posted a video of himself standing in the grass as a woman walks around him as if performing a ritual.

Instagram

He wrote, “Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose - quiet moment before everything changed.”

Presley confessed, “I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there but that’s life sometimes.)”

He said his mantras were “love yourself and lis gotta be the last time for this reason.”

Gerber confessed, “Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why i was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, i started finding my way back to myself 🤍.”

He went on, “We shall see…. Praying it’s the last time I have to come back. Next time I’d like to choose 😜 🙏🏻.”

Presley tagged Cancun, Mexico, and included the hashtags #iboga #ibogaine #rewireyourbrain #loveyourself and #mentalhealth.

His mom Cindy Crawford commented, “You are a warrior! Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud! 🙏”

His father Rande Gerber wrote, “I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much.”

Presley’s sister Kaia wrote, “That’s my brother I am so damn proud.”

The UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics categorizes Ibogaine as a non-classic psychedelic like ketamine and MDMA.

According to the website, “Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychoactive compound found in the root bark of the Tabernanthe iboga, a shrub native to Central and West Africa.”

The center adds, “The experience is often described as being in a ‘waking dream.’ At first users experience visual and sensory distortions. Some describe watching a panoramic readout or ‘slideshow’ of past memories. Afterward, they report going through a period of reflection and having residual effects including heightened awareness, mild stimulation, and disturbed sleep for up to seventy-two hours. In high doses, ibogaine can induce intense hallucinations.”