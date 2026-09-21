Presley Gerber’s Final Public Appearances Before His Tragic Death

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Presley Gerber spent time with his famous family — parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and sister Kaia — over the summer before he tragically died over the weekend.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the sad news, with the L.A. County Medical Examiner confirming Gerber’s death Sunday in a rehab facility.

In May, the 27-year-old and his parents attended the launch of Kaia’s creative partnership and clothing collection with the sustainable L.A. denim company RE/DONE in Los Angeles.

In one photo, Kaia, wearing jeans, a white top, and sunglasses, hugs her brother around the neck. Presley wore jeans with a flannel button-down over a black T-shirt.

Presley’s issues with substance abuse and his mental health were well-known. In June, the model and his parents attended the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch at Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu.

He participated in a mental health panel and People magazine reports he discussed coming off medications and learning to distinguish his internal voices from his authentic self.

Presley reportedly shared, “The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself.”

He also had some advice for others on difficult days, saying, “Move your body regardless of how you’re feeling. Get outside. Get some sun. If you don’t feel like moving, lay on the grass.”

While that the panel marked Presley’s final public appearance, his sister Kaia had just opened up about him in the August issue of Vogue.

Reflecting on his decade-long struggle with substance abuse, she said, “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.”

As for how it influenced her, Kaia explained, “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

Touching on how Presley had spoken out in December about his struggles, she talked about how proud she was of her brother.