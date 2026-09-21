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Presley Gerber, 27, appears to have died from a suspected overdose, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the site that he was staying with others in a separate house on the grounds of an L.A. rehab facility.

The Medical Examiner’s report confirms Presley died at a rehab facility.

The case remains open and an exam of the body has been scheduled. The manner and cause of death have not been officially determined.

In a statement to TMZ, the M.E. said, “The investigation is still ongoing and there is limited information available,” adding, "Death was pronounced at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency.”

Presley was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, and the brother of actress and model Kaia Gerber.

A rep for Cindy, Rande and Kaia told “Extra” in a statement, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Presley’s issues with substance abuse and his mental health were well-known.

His last public appearance was at the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch at Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu in June.

He participated in a mental health panel and People magazine reports he discussed coming off medications and learning to distinguish his internal voices from his authentic self.

Presley reportedly shared, “The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself.”