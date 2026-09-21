The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating Presley Gerber’s death as a suspected overdose.

The SMPD have released a statement to “Extra” that reads, “On September 20, 2026, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible overdose in the 1000 block of Berkeley Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was deceased.”

The statement continues, “The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has identified the individual as Presley Gerber, 27.”

The department confirmed, “SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.”

The statement ends with, “The investigation remains ongoing.”

Meanwhile, dispatch calls to SMPD obtained by People magazine revealed authorities were called to a Santa Monica address regarding a reported cardiac arrest and an apparent overdose.

The magazine added that the M.E. has completed the autopsy.

The M.E.’s website now states Gerber’s body is “ready for release” and lists is cause of death as “deferred.”

The site also confirms that Presley died at a rehab facility.