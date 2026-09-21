Creator Connor Lim Reveals ‘Ultimate Dream’ for International Dance League (Exclusive)

He shared, “I was a competitive dancer growing up, and I followed all these teams and so to be able to see them compete at this stage is really, really a dream of mine. But more than that, you know, what I want is the Michael Jordan or the Serena Williams of dance to be born because of this platform that we’re building for them. One day seeing their faces on billboards and little kids looking up saying, ‘Oh, I want to be a competitive dancer one day because of this’ is the ultimate dream.”