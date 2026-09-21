Celebrity News September 21, 2026
Creator Connor Lim Reveals ‘Ultimate Dream’ for International Dance League (Exclusive)
Created by Connor Lim, the International Dance League has quickly become a massive hit, with sold-out arenas and a new TV deal on ESPN 2.
“Extra’s” Derek Hough sat down with Connor, who explained what it is all about.
“International Dance League is a pro dance league where the best teams in the world operate as city-based franchises,” he shared. “So you can think of it like Formula 1 meets America’s best dance group.”
He added, “There’s six pro teams each representing a different city all around the world.”
The teams have a massive fanbase too!
Lim said, “So these teams have generated 2 billion views. They’ve been on 14 different TV shows. They’ve won 22 championships. The team out of Seoul, Korea, they have 26 million YouTube subscribers.”
Derek asked what Connor’s hope is for IDL in the future.
He shared, “I was a competitive dancer growing up, and I followed all these teams and so to be able to see them compete at this stage is really, really a dream of mine. But more than that, you know, what I want is the Michael Jordan or the Serena Williams of dance to be born because of this platform that we’re building for them. One day seeing their faces on billboards and little kids looking up saying, ‘Oh, I want to be a competitive dancer one day because of this’ is the ultimate dream.”