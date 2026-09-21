Carrot Top Is Awake & Breathing on His Own After Alleged Suicide Attempt

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Carrot Top, 61, is recovering after an alleged suicide attempt on Friday in Las Vegas.

His rep Jami Schlicher shared an update on the comedian, real name Scott Thompson, with Page Six.

“Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care,” Schlicher said. “He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him.”

“Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him.

“Many messages from fans have been shared with Scott, including stories from people about how his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives. Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery."

She added, “Scott and his family remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and continue to ask that his privacy be respected.”

TMZ was first to report the news of Carrot Top’s apparent suicide attempt after he was rushed to the hospital.

According to TMZ, Carrot Top’s legal team claimed a man named Brian Evans was trying to extort the comedian over a sex tape. In a court filing from early September, Carrot Top’s team claimed Evans asked for $500,000 in exchange for not submitting the video to a court's legal docket, where it would become public record.

Evans told TMZ, “I never threatened — ever — to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement… The video they are discussing — as I made very clear — was deleted a long time ago in accordance with the prior settlement.”

He insisted, “It’s not my fault… that Scott did what he did. We don’t even actually know what he did. He survived and I am glad about that. Scott is still young and has a big life ahead of him. It’s not my intent to bring this guy down. It’s the opposite.”

Working as a comic for more than 40 years, Carrot Top has the longest-running comedy residency in Las Vegas. Page Six reports his weekend shows at the Luxor were canceled.