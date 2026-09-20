Presley Gerber, Son of Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber, Dies at 27

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Presley Gerber, the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, and the brother of actress and model Kaia Gerber, died Sunday.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the sad news, with Tte L.A. County Medical Examiner confirming Gerber's death in a rehab facility.

A rep for Cindy, Rande and Kaia said in a statement, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Presley’s issues with substance abuse and his mental health were well-known.

In January 2019, he was arrested on a DUI, which led to his being sentenced to serving three years of probation and completing a DUI program as well as participating in community service.

At the end of 2025, Presley spoke candidly about his struggles in an Instagram video that has since been pulled.

In that video, Presley admitted he was taking buprenorphine, Xanax, and valium for panic attacks, saying, “The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what's been going on in my life. Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now.”

According him at the time, he opted for Xanax “when the panic attacks are really, really bad” and was taking Valium “a little bit in the morning.”

He added, “I don’t know if it's a little bit or a lot, who f**king knows at this point anymore.”

Gerber admitted “it’s kind of scary” with the medications, explaining, “The things that scare me are the things you need to take… If you don't take them, something not good happens. And there's a spectrum there on how intense the withdrawal from certain medications is.”

Presley also shared that he had been sober from alcohol for a several months at that time.

Gerber expressed a desire to surround himself with people who would be “good influences on me,” adding, “As I've grown up in Hollywood, there’s a lot of people around me that I love to death, but right now I try not to be around them.”