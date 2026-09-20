Hayden Panettiere Remembered at Memorial — No Mom, No Boyfriend in Sight

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Hayden Panettiere was remembered warmly at a special memorial event Saturday in Malibu — but the event did not include three noteworthy names.

People magazine reports the actress’s estranged mom Lesley Vogel was not at the service, nor were her boyfriend Brian Hickerson or his brother Zach Hickerson, both of whom were with her when she died August 16 of an apparent fentanyl overdose.

According to TMZ, Lesley claimed she was invited to the event but could not attend due to a last-minute family emergency.

Hayden’s dad Skip Panettiere was invited and did attend.

Celebs who made the cut included her “Nashville” co-stars Connie Britton, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio; Ruby Rose, Evan Ross, Beverly D’Angelo, Storm Santos, Caroline D’Amore, Cameron Richardson and Paris Hilton.

Britton gave a speech, as did actor Charles Esten, who also sang a song from “Nashville.”

TMZ reports the 150 or so guests witnessed a majestic dove release at the outdoor portion of the ceremony.