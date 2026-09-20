Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory Dies at 45 Following Cancer Battle

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New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert died Sunday at 45, just a few months after making a return to the stage following cancer surgery.

Gilbert’s wife and bandmates confirmed his death in a statement that read, “On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep. He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished.”

It went on, “We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be.He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true.”

New Found Glory has released 14 studio albums, among them the 2002 smash “Sticks and Stones,” which was certified platinum.

His bandmates — Jordan Punkik, Ian Grushka and Cyrus Bolooki — said of his work with them, “Chad’s guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades. Through more than a dozen albums, endless tours around the world, and more accolades than we ever could have imagined, Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings.”

“While we are devastated to lose him,” the added, “we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived, the memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had. His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play. Rest in peace, Chad. We love you forever ❤️.”

Gilbert was diagnosed with adrenal cancer in 2021, and had been documenting his journey with the disease on social media.

In February, he endured emergency brain surgery when he collapsed at his home. At that time, he was diagnosed with adrenocortical carcinoma, a far more grave condition. Still, he returned to the stage June 8 in Nashville, playing guitar from a mobility scooter.

He wrote on Instagram at the time, “I got to play a show in front of my daughter, something I truly never thought I’d get to do again.”